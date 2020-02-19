Indigo to get electric taxis that can move plane without engine support

-
IndiGo on Wednesday announced that it has signed a letter of intent with WheelTug, which would provide its electric taxi system that can drive the plane forward and backward without powering up its engines or using external tugs.
"IndiGo recently signed a letter of intent reserving a large number of WheelTug systems. WheelTug provides onboard electric motors, mounted into the nosewheel of aircraft....These simple systems enable aircraft to travel on the ground without tugs or engines," the airline said in its press release.
WheelTug systems will enable far more "manoeuvrability and independence" for aircraft in the ramp area, the airline stated.
