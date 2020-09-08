Indore records highest single-day spike of 295 coronavirus cases

-
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh Covid-19 update: Indore reports 247 cases, tally at 11,408
Madhya Pradesh coronavirus update: Indore reports 187 new Covid cases
Cleanest to MP's Covid epicentre: Who is to blame for Indore's new tag?
Madhya Pradesh coronavirus update: 93 new cases reported in Indore
Madhya Pradesh govt orders closure of schools due to coronavirus threat
-
With the detection of 295 fresh
infections, Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Tuesday recorded a highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases that has taken its tally to 15,165, an official said.
An analysis of official data shows an increase in the rate of infection in August, which is continuing in September as well.
As many as 295 people tested positive for coronavirus in Indore in the last 24 hours, raising the tally in the district to 15,165, the official said.
"At present, about 80 per cent of the total 4,300 beds available for infected patients in different hospitals are occupied," said Dr Amit Malakar, district nodal officer for prevention of COVID-19.
Arrangements for 500 more beds will be made in COVID- 19 wards of hospitals in the next seven days, he said, adding that 200 of these beds will be in intensive care units (ICUs) and high dependency units (HDUs).
According to health officials, Indore currently has 4,239 active COVID-19 cases, which includes patients under home isolation.
As many as 10,499 people in the district have recovered from the deadly infection, while 427 have succumbed to it so far, the official said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU