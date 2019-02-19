Madhyamik question papers found on social media for 6th day

Question papers of Madhyamik Examination were reported leaked on the for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday, shortly after the tests commenced.

As was the case in the past five days, images of the physical science question paper were found to be circulated on WhatsApp, drawing sharp criticism from opposition parties in

Madhyamik, the Class 10 school leaving examination, is conducted by the Board of Secondary (WBBSE).

"For 6 consecutive days, #question leaked in Madhyamik examination. Never happened in #WB. A devastating situation. A destroyed scenario," CPI(M) MLA Sujan Chakraborty said in a tweet.

"Stop tall talks. Feel ashamed @MamataOfficial," he added.

WBBSE refused to comment on the controversy when contacted on Tuesday.

Minister had on Monday sought a report on the ongoing investigation by the WBBSE over the allegations of question paper leak.

The CID has taken over the investigations and already arrested five people.

Chatterjee had earlier said a question paper was considered leaked when it comes out before the commencement of the examination, not after.

The CPI(M)'s students wing -- SFI and youth wing DYFI -- has criticised the WBBSE for the reported leak, while the 'Chhatra Parishad', the students' wing of the state Congress, demonstrated before the board's office on Monday and handed over a memorandum to Ganguly.

Question papers of Bengali, English, History, Geography and Mathematics were reportedly leaked over social media in the past five days.

