Infosys inks pact with GEFCO to support digital transformation in 5 years

-
ALSO READ
Logistics stocks rally in trade, Snowman Logistics hits 52-week high
Retail boost for logistics, warehousing: Investment rises by $7 bn in 2 yrs
Infosys panel may summon CEO, CFO & finance team over whistleblower charges
Infosys audit committee to probe whistleblower allegations: Nilekani
Auditor regulator NFRA to look into alleged irregularities at Infosys
-
IT major Infosys has partnered with automotive transport and logistics provider GEFCO to support its digital transformation over the next five years.
As a key business and technology partner of GEFCO, Infosys said in a statement on Monday that the IT company would help transform the groups next-generation business application management services.
Building upon the foundation of these services, Infosys would also leverage its Live Enterprise Suite to help GEFCO evolve into a Digital Native organisation, the Bengaluru- headquartered company said.
"This will enable new supply chain capabilities to extract and process information in real-time and generate purposeful insights with very low latency to help GEFCO respond intelligently and effectively across the value chain," the statement added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU