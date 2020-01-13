JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

K'taka govt holding extension of Donimalai mine lease unreasonable: NMDC
Business Standard

Infosys inks pact with GEFCO to support digital transformation in 5 years

Infosys said in a statement on Monday that the IT company would help transform the groups next-generation business application management services

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Infosys

IT major Infosys has partnered with automotive transport and logistics provider GEFCO to support its digital transformation over the next five years.

As a key business and technology partner of GEFCO, Infosys said in a statement on Monday that the IT company would help transform the groups next-generation business application management services.

Building upon the foundation of these services, Infosys would also leverage its Live Enterprise Suite to help GEFCO evolve into a Digital Native organisation, the Bengaluru- headquartered company said.

"This will enable new supply chain capabilities to extract and process information in real-time and generate purposeful insights with very low latency to help GEFCO respond intelligently and effectively across the value chain," the statement added.
First Published: Mon, January 13 2020. 16:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU