Initiative to position Ker as hotspot for luring investments

The CPI(M)-led LDF government in is launching ASCEND 2019, an initiative to position the southern state as a hotspot for attracting investments from and abroad, on February 11.

During the event, the government will showcase a raft of sweeping administrative and policy reforms that have considerably improved Ease of Doing Business in the state for the benefit of industry and trade members, an official release said here Tuesday.

Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and Ministers from various states besides entrepreneurs, national and international delegates will attend the event.

Two software applications: K-SWIFT ( Single Window Interface for Fast, Transparent Clearances) and IBPMS (Intelligent Building Plan Management System), will be displayed at the event.

KSWIFT, an and Common Application Form (CAF) under Ease of Doing Business initiatives, has been developed to simplify and speed up issuance of clearances from departments and agencies for setting up enterprises in the state.

The activities associated with KSWIFT and its integration with portals of 14 departments and agencies concerned have already been completed, it said.

"The objective behind the launch of ASCEND 2019 is to bring into sharp focus a governance that is simplified, transparent, facilitates business and investments with a string of industry-friendly measures," the release said.

Of late, has launched policy and procedural reforms to position it on an equal footing among other top ranked States in Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) ranking.

It has simplified and rationalised the existing rules, introduced IT to make governance more efficient, transparent and user-friendly, and ensured swift and transparent ways of dealing with the industries, according to the release.

