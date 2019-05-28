Sonowal asks officials to woo investors

Sarbananda on Tuesday asked the Industries and Commerce department to execute 'Ease of Doing Business' in right spirit to facilitate flow of investment into the state, an said.

Chairing a meeting of Industries and Commerce department to assess quantum of investment in the state in the aftermath of Advantage Assam:Global Investors Summit last year, asked the department officials to woo investors.

Post Advantage Summit, investment to the tune of Rs 57,437 crore have already been firmed up in different sectors, besides investment proposals of Rs 15,925 crore are in the pipe line, sources said.

The also enquired about the investments that have gone for commercial production and directed the I and C department along with other line departments to maintain a congenial atmosphere for companies to keep their production ticking.

also asked the department to take up business reforms action plan for the improvement of Ease of Doing Business in the state.

Under the Ease of Doing Business Act, 2016 a was established and 405 Business to Government (B2G) services across 34 government departments are available online for clearance.

Taking stock of the implementation of National Bamboo Mission in Assam, he asked the department and Mission to aggressively pursue different components of the mission like propagation and cultivation, product development and processing, promotion and development of infrastructure for bamboo market and skill development and awareness campaign.

Industries and Chandra Mohan Patowary, and Commerce Ravi Capoor, Mission Bamboo Mission Meenakshi Sundaram, to the Sanjay Lohiya, were present at the meeting.

