Woman raped by two youth in UP

A 28-year-old woman was raped by two youth, who also posted a video of the crime on social media, police said Friday.
SP, Rural, Subhash Chandra Shakya, said the husband of the victim has lodged a complaint that the two youth identified as Neelesh and Shyamu Pal allegedly raped his wife while she was sleeping inside the house on April 10.
The couple decided against lodging a case to avoid social stigma but two days ago, the duo who had clicked pictures and made a video of the incident, posted it on social media, the SP said.
A case was then registered on Thursday and investigations are on, the SP added.
