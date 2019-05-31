Woman raped by two youth in UP

A 28-year-old woman was raped by two youth, who also posted a video of the crime on social media, police said Friday.

SP, Rural, Subhash Chandra Shakya, said the husband of the victim has lodged a complaint that the two youth identified as Neelesh and allegedly raped his wife while she was sleeping inside the house on April 10.

The couple decided against lodging a case to avoid social stigma but two days ago, the duo who had clicked pictures and made a video of the incident, posted it on social media, the SP said.

A case was then registered on Thursday and investigations are on, the SP added.

