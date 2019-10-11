JUST IN
INX media: Court issues production warrant against Chidambaram for Oct 14

The ED moved court in the case and directed that Chidambaram be produced before it at 3 pm on October 14

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram after he was produced in a CBI court in the INX media case, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
A Delhi court Friday issued production warrant against former finance minister P Chidambaram for October 14 in the INX Media money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar issued the warrant for after the ED moved court in the case and directed that Chidambaram be produced before it at 3 pm on October 14.

The ED said in its plea that it needs to interrogate him in custody.

Chidambaram is currently in Tihar jail in connection with the INX Media corruption case lodged by the CBI.

The court had earlier dismissed his plea seeking to surrender in the ED case.
