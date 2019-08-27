JUST IN
Business Standard

INX Media case: Chidambaram's counsel seeks transcript of ED interrogation

Appearing for Chidambaram, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said the agency cannot place documents in the court randomly and 'behind the back' for seeking custody of the accused

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram after he was produced in a CBI court in the INX media case, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
Former finance minister P Chidambaram's counsel on Tuesday sought transcripts of the interrogation conducted by the Enforcement Directorate on three dates in the INX Media money laundering case.

The hearing is underway before an apex court bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna.

Appearing for Chidambaram, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said the agency cannot place documents in the court randomly and "behind the back" for seeking custody of the accused.

On Monday, the court extended till Tuesday the protection from arrest given to Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the 
First Published: Tue, August 27 2019. 12:30 IST

