The (IOC) Thursday lifted the restrictions imposed on with regards to hosting international events, two days after the union government's assurance that no would be denied visa on political grounds.

The decision was taken at the meeting here Thursday. In a letter addressed to Narinder Batra, IOC's (Olympic Solidarity and NOC Relations) expressed the world body's satisfaction with the written guarantee from the on the issue.

"Lift, with immediate effect, all provisional measures and restrictions imposed under Points 2 and 3 of the IOC EB decision on February 21, 2019 in relation to awarding and hosting any events in India, and inform the international federations accordingly," wrote Macleod.

"We take this opportunity to thank you NOC (National Olympic Committee) and government of for your joint efforts and co-operation in resolving the situation," added the letter.

The IOC had decided to "suspend all discussions" with regarding hosting of global sporting events after Pakistani shooters were not issued visas for held in New in February this year.

As a result, body (UWW) moved the junior Asian wrestling championship out of India. The country also lost the hosting rights of the junior and due to the same issue, though the maintained that it let go of the events due to financial constraints.

The IOC had also revoked the Olympic qualification status for two quota places in the 25m rapid fire event from the New due to the denial of visas to the Pakistani shooters in the wake of the Pulwama terrorist attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Last year, India did not give visas to boxers from for the world women's championships in India does not have diplomatic ties with as of now.

After the shooting furore, the IOC had said that it will not allow India to organise Olympic-related events in future, unless written assurances were given by the government on participation of all eligible athletes.

The government relented a couple of days back and in a written communication to the IOA Batra, Secretary said India will "permit all qualified athletes belonging to any recognised by IOC or any national federation affiliated to concerned to participate".

"Such participation of athletes shall be without prejudice to our principled positions and policies on other political matters including issues such as international recognition or otherwise of the country of origin of the athletes," he added.

