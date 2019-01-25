Iran holds infantry drill involving 12,000 troops

Iran's state TV says the has launched an annual infantry drill involving some 12,000 troops.

It quotes Gen. as saying the two-day exercise will unfold over a 190-square mile (500-square kilometer) area in the central province. He says the ground forces will practice new offensive tactics.

regularly holds exercises to display its military preparedness and has vowed to respond strongly to any attack by or the United States, both of which view it as a regional menace.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)