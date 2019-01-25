JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Assault on traffic sentinels: Goa cops warn of strict action
Business Standard

Iran holds infantry drill involving 12,000 troops

AP  |  Tehran 

Iran's state TV says the army has launched an annual infantry drill involving some 12,000 troops.

It quotes Gen. Nozar Nemati as saying the two-day exercise will unfold over a 190-square mile (500-square kilometer) area in the central Isfahan province. He says the ground forces will practice new offensive tactics.

Iran regularly holds exercises to display its military preparedness and has vowed to respond strongly to any attack by Israel or the United States, both of which view it as a regional menace.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 14:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements