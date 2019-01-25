Iran holds infantry drill involving 12,000 troops

-
ALSO READ
INDO-US joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas 2018 to be held in Uttarakhand
PLA doubles new recruits' training period to improve combat readiness
Iran able to flourish under sanctions - Revolutionary Guard
Israel launches operation to thwart Hezbollah border tunnels
14 Iran security personnel seized on Pakistan border
-
Iran's state TV says the army has launched an annual infantry drill involving some 12,000 troops.
It quotes Gen. Nozar Nemati as saying the two-day exercise will unfold over a 190-square mile (500-square kilometer) area in the central Isfahan province. He says the ground forces will practice new offensive tactics.
Iran regularly holds exercises to display its military preparedness and has vowed to respond strongly to any attack by Israel or the United States, both of which view it as a regional menace.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU