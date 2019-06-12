JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Heatwave condition to prevail in large part of UP

Former MLA Gattu Bheemudu is dead
Business Standard

Iran president expects 'positive change' if US ends 'economic war'

AFP  |  Tehran 

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday he expects a "very positive change" in the Middle East and the world if the US stops its economic pressure against the Islamic republic through sanctions.

"If there are some tensions, (their) roots stem from America's economic war against Iran. Whenever it stops we will witness a very positive change in the region and the world," Rouhani said at a joint news conference in Tehran with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 22:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU