Iran says new US sanctions show talk offers hollow, block diplomacy

vehemently responded Tuesday to new US sanctions against its leaders, saying they showed was "lying" about an offer of talks and marked the end of diplomacy with the Trump administration, amid an escalating regional standoff.

blacklisted Iran's Ayatollah and top military chiefs on Monday, saying it would also later in the week.

"At the same time as you call for negotiations you seek to sanction the It's obvious that you're lying," said in a meeting with ministers, broadcast live on TV.

His comments came as US John Bolton, on a visit to Iran's arch-enemy Israel, said had "held the door open to real negotiations" but that "in response, Iran's silence has been deafening".

and the US broke off diplomatic relations in 1980 over the hostage crisis at the US embassy in following Iran's Islamic revolution.

Tensions between them have been escalating since US unilaterally withdrew last year from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with and reimposed sanctions on the Islamic republic.

Trump has since moved to choke Iran's economy, blacklisted Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a "terrorist organisation" and nearly launched a military strike in retaliation to Iran downing a US drone.

Zarif said the drone had violated Iranian airspace, a claim the US denies.

But Russia, a key ally of Tehran, on Tuesday backed Zarif's version of events.

Washington has also blamed Iran for mid-June attacks on two tankers in sensitive Gulf waters, a claim Iran hotly refutes.

Trump has said he is ready to negotiate with Iran "with no preconditions" and that Iran could have a "phenomenal future".

"We do not ask for conflict," he said, adding that depending on Iran's response, sanctions could end tomorrow or "years from now."



But said Tuesday that the new sanctions meant "permanent closure of the path to diplomacy with Trump's desperate government."



also mocked the logic of blacklisting the supreme leader, who has few assets and no plans to visit the US.

"To sanction (the supreme leader) for what? Not to travel to That's cute," he said.

noted that there had been chances for talks between the two sides.

Zarif met former US several times before Washington unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

"You do not seek to negotiate. If you did, we could have," Rouhani said.

Zarif, a political moderate, was a key of the deal under which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief. But both he and Rouhani have accused Washington of waging an "economic war" on Iran since pulling out of the accord.

has threatened to scale down some of its commitments under the deal unless the remaining international parties -- the Britain, China, France, and -- help it circumvent US sanctions, particularly through vital

But US said Monday he was working to build what he called a "global coalition" against the Islamic republic.

Amid a flurry of diplomatic activity, the issued a unanimous call for dialogue to address the standoff between the and Iran.

on Tuesday urged "calm and restraint" as tensions grew.

"We believe that blindly applying maximum pressure will not help solve the problem," said Chinese foreign ministry at a press briefing in

"Facts have proved that these measures have had the opposite effect and aggravated regional unrest," he added.

French said he would use a meeting with Trump at the summit in to urge "a with the aim of ensuring collective regional security.

