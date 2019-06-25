JD(U) accuses NDPP of poaching its MLA

A day after its joined the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party in Nagaland, the JD(U) state unit on Tuesday accused the NDPP of poaching its MLA.

JD(U) Senchumo NSN told a press conference here that "Aye along with some members of the were swayed and lured by temporary materialistic gains".

He alleged that though Aye was elected on a JD(U) ticket but his heart and soul was never with the party.

claimed that Aye may have defected to NDPP but the JD(U) unit is totally intact.

"The JD(U) feels relieved for being cleaned of garbage which was stinking and destroying the good odour of the party," the state said, adding that "opportunists and power mongers will always find a hole to perforate their fingers and throw the dirt at others".

Aye along with his supporters and some other leaders joined the NDPP in the presence of on Monday.

said the JD(U) Nagaland unit would remain firm and steadfastly work to achieve the party functioning motto of getting Nagaland rid of the 3Cs - Crime, Corruption and Communalism under the sagacious leadership of its national

On continuing with the ruling alliance in Nagaland, Lotha said "we joined the People's considering the natural alliance between and at the Centre, and therefore we will not pull out of the alliance in the state till the time is comfortable with it".

