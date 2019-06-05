IS claims deadly attack in Egypt's Sinai: Propaganda arm

The Islamic State group claimed an attack that killed eight Egyptian policemen in the restive Peninsula on Wednesday, as the country marked the Islamic holiday of

"Islamic State fighters this morning launched two simultaneous attacks on two police checkpoints in the city of El-Arish," said a statement released by the jihadist group's propaganda wing, Amaq.

It claimed that 10 policemen were killed in the two attacks; one on a checkpoint south of and another on a second checkpoint in a "nearby area".

It said the twin operation was designed to "divide" the attention of security forces and give militants enough time to pull back before reinforcements arrived.

The country's interior ministry said 8 Egyptian were killed in an attack on the northeastern region, a hotbed of a years-long insurgency by militants, some linked to IS.

Egyptian state television said there were fears the death toll could rise, amid reports of attacks on multiple checkpoints.

Amaq said the operation also aimed to undermine attempts by to portray El-Areesh as being safe from IS attacks.

has for years been battling North insurgents affiliated with the Islamic State group.

Hundreds of police officers and soldiers have been killed in attacks which surged after the army's ouster of in 2013.

The interior ministry said last month it had intelligence that militants were planning attacks on "important and vital facilities", as well as prominent figures in

In late 2017, North was the scene of the deadliest jihadist attack in Egypt's modern history when militants killed more than 300 worshippers at a mosque, without any group claiming responsibility.

In February 2018, the launched a nationwide offensive against the Islamists, focused mainly on the

According to official figures, around 650 militants have been killed since the start of the operation, while the has lost some 50 soldiers.

No independent statistics are available and the region is largely cut off to journalists, making verification of casualty figures extremely difficult.

