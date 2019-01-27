Citizenship Bill: Burden of new citizens would be borne by entire country: Sonowal

Sarbananda Sunday said the Citizenship Bill was a national policy and once it becomes an act, the burden of new citizens would be borne by the entire country.

Attempts are being made to confuse people but the which has come to power with a popular mandate would do nothing to harm the interests of the local people, said.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the and Hospital at Borigaon, said the bill can never threaten the existence of the indigenous people of which has a legacy of great personalities like Srimanta Sankardev, Azan Fakir, Lachit Borphukan, Bagh Hazarika and other.

The also urged the All Students Union (AASU) to extend full cooperation in successful implementation of 6 of the Assam Accord for ensuring constitutional, administrative and legislative safeguard for the indigenous people.

He asked the intelligentsia to present the true picture of the bill before the people of the state, while criticising the previous government for neglecting development in the region as well as the interests of the local people.

The previous governments imposed IMDT Act in the state to protect illegal immigrants and made no significant efforts to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Sonowal said.

The NRC updation process received a major shot in the arm with the government under the leadership of coming to power at the Centre, he said.

After the final publication of the NRC, people of state would get a clear picture about the genuine citizens and illegal immigrants, Sonowal added.

The will be constructed with a financial outlay of Rs 398.31 crore and will provide academic opportunities for 100 students per year.

and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the had already sanctioned an amount of Rs 350 crore for the construction of the college which would give a new dimension to in the district.

He also informed that a 100-bed would also be setup in the same campus at a cost of Rs 19 crore.

The meeting was also addressed by Chandra Mohan Patowary, and Nalbari MLA

