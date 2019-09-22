Israeli Arab parties back Gantz for PM in break with precedent

Israeli Arab political parties are backing ex-military chief Benny Gantz as the country's next prime minister in a break with precedent, they announced Sunday.

The mainly Arab Joint List alliance made the announcement at roughly the same time as its leader, Ayman Odeh, published an opinion piece on the New York Times website speaking of the move.

It was the first such endorsement by Arab parties since 1992.

