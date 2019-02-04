Landslide kills at least 11 on Bolivian highway

Authorities have said that searchers had recovered 11 bodies from a that buried cars on a highway in the mountains northeast of Bolivia's capital a day earlier. At least 18 other people were reported injured.

Officials also said new mudslides occurred in the same area as a result of a third day of heavy rains, though there was no immediate word of any casualties.

Tons of earth and mud collapsed on the mountain highway near a spot known as El Choro on Saturday. Public Works chief said the bodies had been in two cars that were swept some 200 meters (650 feet) down a canyon.

Heavy rains had been falling for two days and the cars were in a line of vehicles making their way along a muddy patch of road when the mountainside gave way.

said the dead included six adults and five minors.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)