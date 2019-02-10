It's a cream game: Cagliari players stalled by farmers' milk price protest

Players from Italian club missed their flight to for Sunday's top flight game after being locked inside their training ground by local farmers protesting over milk prices, according to reports in

The Sardinian team had been due to fly out to on Saturday evening before Sunday's game against AC at the San Siro.

But the players were unable to leave their Asseminello training ground in the south of the island after all the exits were blocked by a group of 100 local farmers.

and the club's negotiated with the protestors to allow the team bus to leave for the airport.

But only after and Brazilian teammate joined in the protest and were filmed kicking over milk pails in a gesture of solidarity.

"We simply want to defend our rights," a protestor told Dello Sport.

"We produce milk at 1 euro ($1.3) plus VAT and we aren't going back. If they aren't able to sell it at a decent price, that's not our fault."



are 15th in Serie A, four points off the relegation zone, and held AC Milan 1-1 earlier this season.

