TTK Prestige Q3 profit up 34 pc to Rs 85 cr

Kitchen appliances firm on Monday reported 33.66 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 84.85 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 63.48 crore in October-December period a year ago, said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 558.63 crore as compared to Rs 461.62 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

Total expenses were at Rs 473.78 crore, up 18.99 per cent as against Rs 398.14 crore earlier.

Shares of were trading 0.92 per cent down at Rs 7,717.95 a piece on BSE.

