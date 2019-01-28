JUST IN
TTK Prestige Q3 profit up 34 pc to Rs 85 cr

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kitchen appliances firm TTK Prestige on Monday reported 33.66 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 84.85 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 63.48 crore in October-December period a year ago, TTK Prestige said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 558.63 crore as compared to Rs 461.62 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

Total expenses were at Rs 473.78 crore, up 18.99 per cent as against Rs 398.14 crore earlier.

Shares of TTK Prestige were trading 0.92 per cent down at Rs 7,717.95 a piece on BSE.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 14:00 IST

