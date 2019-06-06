J-K: Drug peddler who escaped from police custody held within 24 hours

A suspected drug peddler, who fled from police custody while being taken to court in Kathua district here, was nabbed within 24 hours, police said on Thursday.
Sagar Singh and Harjeet Singh, both hailing from Ludhiana, Punjab were arrested on Monday after police recovered 90 kg of poppy from their truck, police said.
The duo was on their way to Punjab from Srinagar, they added.
While being taken to a court in Hiranagar on Tuesday, Sagar Singh managed to give police the slip, prompting authorities to suspend an officer among two cops, they said.
However, the suspected drug peddler was arrested from Lakhanpur on Wednesday night while he was trying to flee to Punjab, they added.
