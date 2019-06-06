J-K: Drug peddler who escaped from police custody held within 24 hours

A suspected drug peddler, who fled from custody while being taken to court in district here, was nabbed within 24 hours, said on Thursday.

Sagar Singh and Harjeet Singh, both hailing from Ludhiana, were arrested on Monday after recovered 90 kg of poppy from their truck, police said.

The duo was on their way to from Srinagar, they added.

While being taken to a court in Hiranagar on Tuesday, Sagar Singh managed to give police the slip, prompting authorities to suspend an among two cops, they said.

However, the suspected drug was arrested from Lakhanpur on Wednesday night while he was trying to flee to Punjab, they added.

