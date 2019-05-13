J-K Governor expresses shock over rape of 3-yr-old

Monday expressed deep shock and over the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl in district.

Malik directed the of Police (IGP) to work swiftly in the case and ensure that the culprit gets exemplary punishment for this shameful act, an official said.

"On learning about the unfortunate incident, the immediately spoke to S P Pani, the IGP Kashmir, and took detailed review of the ongoing investigations into the case," he said.

The has also talked to religious leaders of different communities and asked them to deplore this gruesome incident unanimously and make appeal to the people to remain calm and not let anti-social elements disturb peace and harmony in society, the said.

Normal life was affected in the city due to a strike called by a religious-cum-separatist organisation against the incident.

Most schools, shops and other business establishments in the city remained shut due to the strike, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)