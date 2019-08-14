Governor's invite to Rahul Gandhi to J&K was never sincere: Chidambaram

-
ALSO READ
We have lost our identity, say many Kashmiris after Article 370 scrapped
NSA Doval meets J-K governor Satya Pal Malik, takes stock of situation
Govt scraps Article 370, proposes to split J&K into two Union Territories
Letter to BS: Economic benefits stand out amid euphoria over Article 370
Jammu & Kashmir and Article 370: Gordian knots have been cut, not untied
-
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday hit out at Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, saying his invitation to Rahul Gandhi to visit the state was a "tool of propaganda" and never sincere.
He said alleging that Rahul Gandhi has put conditions is rubbish, as he only asked for freedom to meet everyone, including soldiers.
"J&K Governor's invitation to Rahul Gandhi was never a sincere invitation. It was a tool of propaganda.To say that Rahul Gandhi put conditions is rubbish. Rahul Gandhi asked for freedom to meet everyone, including soldiers. How is that putting conditions?," he asked on Twitter.
"Can a visitor not ask for freedom to meet different sections of the people and to enquire about the welfare of the soldiers?," he further asked.
J&K Governor's invitation to Rahul Gandhi was never a sincere invitation. It was a tool of propaganda.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 14, 2019
To say that Rahul Gandhi put conditions is rubbish. Rahul Gandhi asked for freedom to meet everyone, including soldiers. How is that putting conditions?— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 14, 2019
Malik had on Tuesday lashed out at Gandhi for putting "pre-conditions" for a visit to the state and alleged he was trying to "create unrest" by seeking to bring a delegation of opposition leaders.
Can a visitor not ask for freedom to meet different sections of the people and to enquire about the welfare of the soldiers?— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 14, 2019
Following remarks by Gandhi that there have been reports of violence in Kashmir, Malik on Monday had said he will send him an aircraft to visit the Valley and observe the ground situation.
Gandhi has put forth many conditions for the visit, including meeting mainstream leaders under detention, the governor said in a statement.
Hitting back at the governor for "taking a U-turn" on his offer to visit the state, the Congress said he should stand by his word.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU