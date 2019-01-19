J&K govt to provide cattle to BPL families

The and Kashmir government has decided to give away cattle received from the military farms to the families living below the poverty line, officials said Friday.

The decision was taken here at a meeting of defence representatives and officers of animal husbandry department, chaired by to the Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, regarding the handing over of cattle to state government after the closure of military farms.

The military dairy farms at Nowshera, Udhampur and have a total of 1917 cattle heads of different types.

The directed officers of animal husbandry department to prepare a plan for the distribution process with special preference to SC/ST families.

Ganai further directed the to constitute district level committees headed by deputy commissioners to monitor the distribution at the district level.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)