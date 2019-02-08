J-K highway closed for 3rd consecutive day; stranded people protest in Jammu

Jammu- national highway, an all weather road link between and rest of the country,remained closed due to heavy snowfall and landslides for the thirdconsecutive day Friday, triggering protests by the stranded people in

Over 1500 vehicles, mostly trucks carrying essential supplies are stranded at various places on highway fromLakhanpur in district to Banihal belt of Rambandistrict.

"The highway is closed for the third consecutive daytoday due to multiple landslides and snowfall.No traffic has been allowed on highway fromJammu," police officials said.

Due to landslides and snowfall, the highway has becomefragile for the vehicular traffic and in various other sectors it has become slippery, they said.

Apart from snowfall in and Patnitopareas, there were landslides in district, they said.

The men and machines of BRO are working to clear thehighway of landslides and shooting stones, occurredat Marog, Battery Chashma, and Panthal areas, theyadded.

One body was recovered from landslide hit Marog areain district on the highway and another was injured inlandslide on Batote-Doda road, they said.

The highway had remained closed for over 15 days sincethe beginning of the new year owing to intermittent spells ofsnowfall and rains. On Tuesday, the one-way traffic wasallowed from towards after five days.

High altitude areas of and experiencedfresh spell of snowfall, while the plains were lashed by rainssince Tuesday night but stopped Friday.

The has already predicted widespread tofairly widespread rain and snow across the state till tomorrowevening.

After day long heavy rains in plains of Jammu, bright sun shrine has increased the temperature.

Over 150 stranded passengers at Jammu bus stand held protests against the government seeking early snow clerance and reopening of the highway so that they travel back to

