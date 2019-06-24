J'khand man thrashed on suspicion of being a thief, dies

A 24-year-old man, who was brutally beaten up here last week on suspicion of being a thief, has died, police said Monday.

The incident took place on June 18 when was returning along with his two friends from Jamshedpur, around 30 km from here, in neighbouring district.

Some villagers caught them and accused them of stealing a motorcycle at Dhatkidih village in district, police said.

Though Ansari's friends managed to escape, he was tied to a pole and beaten up with sticks through the night, they said.

He was then handed over to police by the villagers, of Police Karthik S said.

Police said on June 21, Ansari was rushed to the Saraikela Sadar (district) Hospital after he complained of uneasiness. The following day, he was referred to the in Jamshedpur, where he was declared brought dead, they said.

One person was arrested on Sunday in connection with the incident, police said.

Ansari's wife has lodged a complaint in which she has named several people, a said.

Asked about a video of the incident in which the mob is purportedly heard forcing Ansari to chant some slogans, Karthik S said a case has been lodged against the accused for inciting "communal sentiments".

"Papu Mandal, has been arrested and an inquiry into the incident is on," the SP said.

