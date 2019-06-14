JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

UK court sets Feb 2020 timetable for Assange US extradition trial

Junior docs in T'gana hold protests in support of WB doctors
Business Standard

Jain seer killed in road accident

Press Trust of India  |  Sikar 

An elderly Jain seer was killed after his tricycle was hit by a vehicle in Rajasthan's Danta town, police said Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening when Viswanath Sagar was going to a nearby village, they said.

He was taken to a local hospital from where he was referred to the SMS hospital in Jaipur, but he died on the way, police said.

The last rites were performed on Friday in Nasiya here and a large number of people, including his followers, attended it.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 18:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU