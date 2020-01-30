Budget: Jammu industry urges PM to grant special incentives for new units

Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI) on Thursday urged Prime Minister to facilitate setting up of mother industry in Jammu and grant special incentives for setting up of industrial units.

The JCCI called for the intervention of the prime minister and said that Jammu province has been ignored and is being discriminated against ever since 1947.

"We have sent an urgent communication to the prime minister, we have raised the demand for his consideration in the union budget", JCCI President Rakesh Gupta told reporters here.

"We urge Modiji to intervene personally and do some justice to the business community and the people at large by announcing some special specified allocations and projects for Jammu province, he said.

TheJCCI president said that they expect the union government to announce the establishment of a mother industry at Jammu, which would be a great step towards not only attracting the private industrialists but also give thousands of jobs to the jobless youth in the province.

"Prime Minister is urged to announce special incentives for setting up of Industrial units but such incentives be spread over for at least 15 years for disbursement & not linked with investment in plant and machinery".

TheJCCI president demanded that GoI should allocate funds for development of new industrial infra in Jammu province for setting up of industrial units.

"We also demand establishment of Inland Container Depot near Jammu on a war footing. We also request setting up of IT Park in or around Jammu", he added.

Gupta called for social security at least for the approximately 5 per cent income tax payers as it would be a huge encouragement for the honest taxpayers who are contributing towards nation building.

JCCI batted strongly that existing Industrial Units established by the J&K residents should be given special protection and provisions be incorporated like mandatory purchase preference by the government and semi-government projects so that they could survive the competition with the big existing and the new industrial units that would be setting up their units in J&K.

They called for the incentives should not only be for the new industrial units to be established but also for the existing Industrial units.