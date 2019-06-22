Japan and Qatar not just making up Copa America numbers

and Qatar's participation in the Copa America may have raised eyebrows in some quarters but the two Asian nations have already proved they didn't turn up in just to make up the numbers.

began their Group B campaign by fighting back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with before a late Duvan Zapata goal denied them a point against in their next match.

And while a youthful and inexperienced side was taught a harsh lesson in clinical finishing by in a 4-0 defeat, they were then on the wrong end of two controversial VAR decisions in their 2-2 draw with

Both sides may only have one point from two group games so far but they know that victory in their final pool encounters will likely see them into the knock-out rounds.

"We want to be protagonists on the pitch, our players have the quality to do that," said Qatar's Spanish

"We're a team that never gives up," he added about the Asian champions.

On Sunday, face a disjointed and underwhelming for whom has been unable to spark into life.

And he knows that a victory over Qatar, which almost certainly need to avoid being knocked out of the competition, is anything but a foregone conclusion.

"You don't win matches any more just by pulling on the jersey," warned the star, who turns 32 on Monday.

Having paid for their wastefulness in front of goal and naivety at the back against Chile, rang the changes ahead of their clash with

"They showed a lot of courage to play the game," Moriyasu said of his players, lauding their "defiant spirit" against a "top" team.

Having thrashed 10-man 4-0 in their opener, had to come from behind twice to snatch the draw with Japan.

striker Luis Suarez, who equalized the first time from the controversially awarded penalty, insisted the 15-time Copa winners had not underestimated their Asian opponents.

"We knew the result against the other day was unreliable," he said.

Japan came to the tournament with a squad made up mostly of under-23 players likely to be available next year for the Tokyo

When Moriyasu announced his 23-man squad last month, 17 of the players were uncapped.

Two friendlies and two Copa America matches later, and nine of those have since made their debut.

But despite fielding such inexperienced line-ups, Japan have impressed with their speed and industry, as well as a willingness to attack.

While many fans may have regarded the two Asian invitees as amongst the weakest sides in the tournament, both have proved they are no push-overs.

But not everyone has welcomed them with open arms.

"I've never seen a where they've invited a South American team," complained Paraguay's Argentine

"It could sound unpleasant to say it now that we've played Qatar, but I truly believe that the Copa America should be played between American teams, all integrated in one tournament: CONCACAF and CONMEBOL."



CONMEBOL is the South American governing federation that organizes the Copa America, while CONCACAF groups from North and Central America, and the

The CONCACAF Gold Cup, the Copa America equivalent, is actually taking place at the same time.

Invitees have been a feature of the Copa America since it adopted its current 12-team format in 1993.

While the invitees have mostly been from the -- have played 10 times, five times and the four times -- CONMEBOL had branched out once before when Japan were invited to the 1999 tournament.

This was the first time there had been two invitees from outside the and that policy will continue with the next edition for which and have been invited to take part.

So far, have come the closest of the guests to winning the Copa, reaching the final in 1993 and 2001.

