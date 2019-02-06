Japan stops journalist going to Yemen

The has ordered a to surrender his to prevent him from going on a reporting trip to

The decision came amid debate in about whether journalists should be prevented from going to war zones after the capture and release of a Japanese in last year.

Kosuke Tsuneoka, 49, told that immigration officers stopped him at Tokyo's on February 2, citing an order for him to surrender his

said Tuesday the government issued the order to "a male Japanese national" at

When asked whether the action violated Tsuneoka's right to travel, Kono said the had the right to legal recourse.

"I wish to express my utmost respect to journalists who are reporting in dangerous places," Kono said, while declining to disclose other details.

Tsuneoka was about to leave for the war-torn nation via and

The rare step came amid mixed views in over people taking risks with their safety after shock killings and kidnappings of journalists and other Japanese nationals in

Tsuneoka was not available for immediate comment but has discussed his ordeal with Japanese media.

He said he planned to cover humanitarian and relief programmes in Yemen, where rebels have been mired in a war with government forces backed since 2015 by a Saudi-led coalition.

Tsuneoka attempted to visit the war-torn nation in January, but was stopped in and deported, according to Japanese media.

The latest decision came after the release in October of another freelance journalist, Jumpei Yasuda, who was held in for more than three years.

In 2015, also confiscated the of Yuichi Sugimoto, who planned to travel to

That decision followed the execution of two Japanese citizens -- and his acquaintance Haruna Yukawa -- by Islamist extremists in Syria.

Sugimoto later received a new passport, which specifically barred him from travel to Syria and

