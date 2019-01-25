'Raging Bull' editor Thelma Schoonmaker to receive BAFTA Fellowship

Renowned and longtime collaborator is set to receive Fellowship this year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the will be bestowed with British Academy's highest honour this year during the awards ceremony on February 10.

Schoonmaker's illustrious career has spanned over five decades, within which she won for best editing in "Raging Bull" (1982) and "Goodfellas" (1991) and for "Raging Bull", "The Aviator" and "The Departed".

In total, she has scored nine nods at awards and seven for

"I am staggered to be asked to join such an illustrious group as the Fellows and particularly moved and honoured to be joining two of the most important people in my life - my director, Martin Scorsese, and my late husband, (and his partner Emeric Pressburger) - all of whom have been given BAFTA Fellowships," said.

She expressed gratitude towards for their continuing partnership.

"The has been a huge influence on and through his teachings on me, I am blessed to be able to help him with the continuing restoration of the Powell and Pressburger legacy.

"I give my deepest thanks to BAFTA for honouring that work and my work as Scorsese's with this fellowship," Schoonmaker, 79, added.

The Algiers-born editor moved to the US in her teenage years and attended Cornell University, where she studied political science and Russian.

After her graduation in 1961, she began a course at in primitive art. During this time, responded to an ad in for a trainee assistant editor and bagged the job.

She then took up a brief six-week course in filmmaking at New York University, where she would meet a young Scorsese after a asked that she could help him salvage the badly mangled negative of his student film: "What's a Nice Girl Like You Doing in a Place Like This?"



Six years later, Schoonmaker went on to help Scorsese edit his first feature, "Who's That Knocking at My Door", marking the beginning of an iconic filmmaking partnership.

The editor- duo last worked on the much-awaited "The Irishman", set to be released by this year.

While at the NYU, Schoonmaker also met filmmaker and later in 1970 supervised the editing of his influential music documentary Woodstock, for which she earned her nomination in 1971.

Schoonmaker joins a glorious list of fellows that includes the likes of Scorsese, last year's recipient Ridley Scott, Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg, Elizabeth Taylor, Stanley Kubrick, Ken Loach, Michael Caine, Anthony Hopkins, Laurence Olivier, Judi Dench, Vanessa Redgrave, Martin and

