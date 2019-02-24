JUST IN
Jayalalithaa's role in Tamil Nadu's development indelible: PM

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday paid tributes to former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa on her 71st birth anniversary, recalling her contributions towards development of the state.

"Tributes to Jayalalithaa Ji on her birth anniversary. Her contribution towards the development of Tamil Nadu will be remembered for generations," he tweeted.

Describing the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader as a "fine administrator and compassionate leader", Modi said her welfare measures had "benefitted countless poor people".

On her demise in December, 2016, the union cabinet had passed a resolution hailing her as a people's leader.

Such resolutions are passed on death of prominent leaders.

First Published: Sun, February 24 2019. 17:40 IST

