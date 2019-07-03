Jillian Bell joins 'Bill & Ted Face the Music'

Jillian Bell has boarded the cast of "Bill & Ted Face the Music".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the "Workaholics" star will play a couples therapist in the third installment of the sci-fi franchise.

Original stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will reprise their roles as Theodore 'Ted' Logan and William 'Bill' S Preston Esq, respectively.

William Sadler, who played the Grim Reaper in the second film of the series "Bill and Ted Bogus Journey" (1991), is also coming back for the threequel.

The cast includes Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving, who will play daughters of Reeves' Ted and Winter's Bill.

Also on board are Anthony Carrigan, Scott Mescudi ('Kid Cudi'), Beck Bennett, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Amy Stoch and Hal Landon Jr.

Dean Parisot is directing from original creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon's script.

Production on the movie is underway.

"Bill & Ted Face the Music" is scheduled to be released on August 21, 2020.

