JLR launches 2019 edition of Discovery at starting price of Rs 75.18 lakh

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Thursday launched the 2019 edition of its Land Rover Discovery SUV in India with price starting from Rs 75.18 lakh.
The model will be available in four variants powered by a 2.0 litre diesel engine, JLR India said in a statement.
JLR India President and MD Rohit Suri said the Discovery's capability and versatility have now been enhanced with the introduction of the high-powered Ingenium diesel variant at an attractive price and the company believed it would enable the model to appeal to a wider customer base.
The 2019 edition offers features including electrically reclining seats, intelligent seat fold, four-zone climate control, powered third row seats, a panoramic sunroof, and adaptive cruise control, among others.
