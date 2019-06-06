JLR launches 2019 edition of Discovery at starting price of Rs 75.18 lakh

Tata Motors-owned (JLR) Thursday launched the 2019 edition of its Discovery SUV in with price starting from Rs 75.18 lakh.

The model will be available in four variants powered by a 2.0 litre diesel engine, said in a statement.

and MD said the Discovery's capability and versatility have now been enhanced with the introduction of the high-powered Ingenium diesel variant at an attractive price and the company believed it would enable the model to appeal to a wider customer base.

The 2019 edition offers features including electrically reclining seats, intelligent seat fold, four-zone climate control, powered third row seats, a panoramic sunroof, and adaptive cruise control, among others.

