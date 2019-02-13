Jorma Taccone of The Lonely Island talks about film on Fyre Festival

and comedy group The Lonely Island's parody film based on infamous Festival is on track.

The music extravaganza, organised by and Ja Rule, had made headlines in 2017 over it being poorly executed and the subsequent lawsuits which were filed by the angered audiences.

Last year, and the Lonely Island, formed Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer, had announced that they were planning a film that follows a storyline similar to that of the Festival.

In a recent interview, Taccone told Daily Beast that the proposed film is currently in development.

"Oh yeah. I don't want to divulge all the details but we're figuring it out right now. You've seen the docs, right? It's crazy. This is something that Akiva and Seth cooked up, and we're figuring it all out right now," he said.

Festival was recently a subject of two documentaries -- Hulu's "Fyre Fraud" and Netflix's "Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened".

