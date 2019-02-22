Journalist from Kashmir beaten up; one arrested

In yet another incident of assault on after the terror attack, a 24-year-old from was beaten up here.

The local police, who earlier dubbed it as an incident of road rage, registered a case against the two suspected assailants Friday evening and arrested one of them.

The was allegedly thrashed by the two men Thursday night during a squabble at a traffic signal.

Jibran Nazir, who works with a newspaper in Pune, said the assailants told him that they would "send him back to Kashmir".

Nazir, however, stated that it was not an "organised" attack.

The assailants later apologised to him at the police station, he said.

A said it was an incident of road rage and not linked with the attack.

The incident came a day after students from studying in a college in Yavatmal in were attacked, allegedly by members of the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of the

Nazir said he was attacked on Tilak Road around 10.45 pm when he was returning home on a motorbike. As he stopped at a traffic signal, two men on a motorbike behind him started honking, asking him to move, which led to a heated exchange.

Noticing that his motorbike had a (HP) registration number, the duo said they would pack him off to

When Nazir corrected them, saying he was a hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, the duo beat him up, saying "we will send you back to Kashmir, do your journalism there," he claimed.

They snatched his mobile phone, damaged his bike and fled. After Nazir noted down their bike number and approached the station, police located the assailants, who came to the police station with their parents and apologised to him.

Nazir said he decided not to pursue the matter further and withdrew his police complaint.

Later Friday evening, the registered a case, on their own, against Azharuddin Shaikh, 32, and Dattatray Lavate, 35, the two suspects.

The case was registered against them under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 279 (rash driving), said

While Shaikh was arrested, the police were in the process of arresting Lavate, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)