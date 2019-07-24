Julvan edges out Ganesh in all-India snooker tourney

: Julvan of Puducherry outclassed Ganesh of Tamil Nadu, winning by three frames to nil in a second round match of the Q-Lounge All-India Open Snooker Championship 2019 here Wednesday.

Julvan kept scoring small breaks to maintain his advantage even as Tiruchirappalli player Ganesh struggled with his potting.

Ganesh could only aggregate 31 points in three frames as the Puducherry cueist cruised to a 61-3, 82-14, 68-14.

In other matches, Arjun (Q-Ball City) edged out Jonah of TNBSA by three frames to two, winning the decider 41-38.

Results: Round 2: Arjun (Q-Ball City) beat Jonah (TNBSA)) 3-2 (61-36, 36-62, 39-58, 66-36, 41-38); Imran (Smart Shooters) beat Dinesh (Q-Lounge) 3-1 (63-12, 34-48, 68-22, 46-24); Murali (BG) beat Shamsudeen (Q-Ball City) 3-1 (64-40, 56-11, 25-46, 46-31).

Prabhu (Q-Lounge) beat Danny (Tiruchirappali) 3-1 (55-61, 63-19, 64-17, 53-20); Julvan(Puducherry) beat Ganesh (TN) 3-0 (61-3,,82-14,,68-14); Johny (Cue One) beat Parthiban (Puducherry) 3-1 (73-13, 55-18, 44-54, 62-20).

Round 3: Palani (Q-Lounge) beat Adithya (Cues & You) 3-1 (66-2, 55-25, 64-65, 55-1).

