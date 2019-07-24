NGT directs govt to formulate scientific mechanism for dismantling old vehicles

Noting that the number of 'end of life vehicles' will be over 21 million by 2025, the NGT has directed the government to formulate a standard operating procedure (SOP) for setting up authorised recycling centres to scrap them scientifically.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the scrapping of vehicles in a scientific manner needs to be taken up on organized basis as the current capacity is hardly adequate.

Approximately 9 million vehicles, of which 75 per cent are two-wheelers, will be due for scrapping by next year, the National Green Tribunal said.

By the end of 2025, the number of vehicles which are 15 years or older is likely to reach over 21 million and there is "urgent need to evolve an appropriate mechanism to set up authorized recycling centres compliant with the environmental norms and prohibit unorganized, unscientific and unauthorized scrapping activity", it said.

"SOP needs to be drawn up for the purpose as has been done for the authorized handlers of Hazardous waste. The MoEF (ministry of environment and forests) may look into this aspect in consultation with concerned stakeholders and furnish a report before the next date by e-mail," the bench said in a recent order.

It directed Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and other authorities concerned to take action against illegal dismantling units.

It also took note of a compliance report by DPCC which said that coordinated drive was initiated towards the end of March 2019 to remove illegal dismantling units on public roads and vacant spaces.

"Efforts were made to clear the roads and vacant spaces of the encroachments done by the dismantler. The area was surveyed, action for closure levy and collection of environmental compensation, launching of prosecution and monitoring have been initiated. Long term measures have been planned for infrastructure development and use of treated water for watering of parks," the report said.

The NGT had earlier directed the AAP government to furnish a performance guarantee of Rs 5 crore within a month for failing to act against illegal scrap units in Mayapuri here.

It had also directed an oversight committee headed by former high court judge Justice Pratibha Rani to monitor the working of a seven-member Special Task Force which was formed to take action against the units involved in dismantling of heavy vehicles.

The NGT had taken note of an English newspaper report about the scrap business in Mayapuri.

