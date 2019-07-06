'Justice For Kashmir' banner files above during India-Sri Lanka match

In yet another incident that had political overtones, an unnamed aircraft flew over the Headingley stadium with a pro-Kashmir banner during the World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka, here Saturday.

Minutes after the match began, an aircraft carrying the banner 'Justice for Kashmir' flew above the ground.

This is second such incident inside 10 days after Afghanistan and Pakistan fans clashed at the venue after 'Justice for Balochistan' banner was displayed by an unnamed aircraft that landed at the Bradford airport.

A few fans were evicted for engaging in brawl inside the stadium premises.

The ICC has zero tolerance for political or racist slogans.

Yorkshire, in the north of England, is known for having a sizable Pakistan population with Bradford being their ghetto.

The ICC's security team is looking into the matter.

After 'Justice for Balochistan' banner flew, the ICC had said that it would try that such incidents are not repeated.

