SAFE South India and OSH South India Presents Powerful Insights into the World of Security and Occupational Health and Safety

UBM India, India's leading exhibition organizer, commenced the 5th edition of the Security and Fire Expo (SAFE) South India (27th - 29th June, 2019) and 6th edition of Occupational Safety and Health (OSH)South India (27 - 28 June, 2019) in Hyderabad. Held at the Hitex Exhibition Center, the expos brought together internationally renowned exhibitors, consultants, industry experts and key government officials on a single platform from the Indian and the international industries. The OSH South India was inaugurated by Sri U.V.V.S. Bhima Rao, Deputy Chief Inspector of Boilers, Govt. of Telangana; Sri M. Srinivasa Reddy, District Fire Officer-Hyderabad, Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services and Mr. Pankaj Jain, Group Director, UBM India Pvt. Ltd. whereas SAFE South India was inaugurated by Sri Krishna Yedula, Secretary, Society for Cyberabad Security Council in the presence of Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India Pvt. Ltd., and other key dignitaries from the Government and industry experts.

Growing urbanisation, coupled with retail boom and increased concerns regarding security of men, money and material has led to the growth of security market in India which is expected to reach INR 80,000 crores by the year 2020, growing at a CAGR of 20%. This growth is fuelled by creation of additional infrastructure like industrial complexes, public infrastructure, residential complexes and the humungous opportunity presented by government initiatives like 'Smart Cities' and 'Make in India'.

As safety is now becoming a part of the work culture, organisations are becoming more and more conscious about the occupational safety and health of the workers. The Government is also playing a critical role not only in supporting the industries by initiating various compliances but also making sure that the organisations implement the policies introduced on timely basis.

Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) South India



OSH South India provides a unique platform for safety professionals in the booming industrial hubs and corporate houses of South India to network with industry stalwarts and gain knowledge on the latest developments in the space of Occupational Safety & Health. The expo aims to bring together renowned Indian and International exhibitors, consultants, business experts and key government officials on an industry platform to exchange global best practices and seek solutions for challenges pertaining to workplace safety and health. OSH South India will be visited by professionals such as Safety Managers, Consultants, personnel from Defence Establishments, Disaster Management Experts, Distributors and Manufacturers Of Health & Safety Products, Electrical Contracting/ Engineers, Facility Managers, Logistics Professionals, Municipal Authorities, System Integrators and Town Planners especially from the industrial hubs of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The expo will be organising a two-day conference on Ensuring a Safe, Healthy and Productive Workforce, which will consist of seminars and workshops on trending topics such as Powertalk: The Human Side of Safety; Chemical Hazards And Safety Management In Pharmaceutical Industry; Enforcing Guidelines Related to Employee Safety: Key Challenges and Responsibilities; Ensuring Safety Culture in an Organisation: The Leader's Role; Redefining Safety Metrics for Workers at High Rise Buildings and Construction Sites; Occupational Safety and Health: The Role of Indian Standards; The Importance of Ensuring Right Ergonomics at Workplace; Understanding EHS Responsibilities in Generation and Control of Static Electricity; Accident Prevention at Factories-Conducting Risk Assessment and Implementing Control Strategies; and Best Practices in the Use of Powered Access Equipment in the Construction Industry.

The 6th edition of OSH South India features over 70 exhibitors and over 90 brands that include key companies such as Acme Safetywears Limited, Draeger Safety (India) Pvt Ltd, Jayco Safety Products Pvt Ltd, KARAM Industries, Mallcom (India) Ltd, TATA Communications Limited, Udyogi International Pvt. Ltd., Venus Safety & Health Pvt Ltd, Youngman India Pvt Ltd, Superhouse Ltd. amongst others.

Security and Fire Expo (SAFE) South India



SAFE South India aims to bring together renowned Indian and international brands from video surveillance, access control entrance and home automation, and perimeter protection industry, among others to interact, network, view the latest innovations, source business solutions and gather invaluable expert support, all under one roof. With a distinguished line up of key exhibitors and thought leaders on board, SAFE South India aims to help the industry establish relationships with key decision makers and will also act as a launch pad for the leading security players to introduce products in an emerging market like South India. The congregation saw professionals from across the industry including security and safety managers from Hospitality, IT/BPO & Service Industry, Real estate, Port Authorities, Power plants, Logistics, Construction, Architecture, Automobile, Manufacturing, Industrial, Retail, Jewellery, Health, Education, IT, Networking, Telecoms, Automation, BFSI, etc.

The 5th edition of SAFE South India features 50 Plus exhibitors showcasing over 70 brands, solutions and latest technological advancements. These include stellar companies such as Aditya Infotech, CP Plus, eSSL, Hikvision as Premier Plus partners besides notable companies like Concox, Mark Electronics, Seagate, Timewatch, Unique and Zkteco and others.

The event organized a unique two-day conference themed 'Power Insights into the World of Security' The conference will comprise in-depth speaker sessions and panel discussions on trending topics such as 'Carrying Out Threat Assessment in the Rapidly Evolving Technology Era'; 'The Changing Role of a CSO in Crisis Management and Ensuring Business Continuity'; 'Using Artificial Intelligence to Get Strategic Insights from Security Systems'; 'The Enemy Within - Detecting and Mitigating Insider Threats'; 'Understanding the Full Spectrum of Cyber Security Risks to an Organisation'; 'Using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles to Mitigate Threats to Homeland Security'; and 'Using AI to make Security Systems Smarter, Intelligent, Efficient & self-learning'.

Speaking on the commencement of the SAFE South India and OSH South India, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Security spending on hardware, software and services in India is about to touch USD 1.69 billion mark by 2019 and Security services, such as consulting, implementation, support and managed security services, revenue accounted for 61% of this total revenue in 2015 and this proportion will increase to 66% by 2020. From an employment perspective, the private security industry in India provides employment to more than 70 lakh people and is expected to rise manifold as the size of the industry increases."



"This year marks the centenary anniversary of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) which has as its campaign the eradication of workplace harassment and violence. Accordingly, OSH South India has taken the initiative to spread awareness on these lines, especially pertaining to the occupational safety and health for working women, while also focusing on workplace ergonomics and employee health & efficiency. It will provide leadership insights and help you empower safety and productivity at work."



"With a distinguished line-up of key exhibitors and thought leaders on board, SAFE South India and OSH South India help industry establish relationships with key decision makers and also act as a launch pad for the leading security to introduce products in an emerging market like South India. The conferences planned at both expos present powerful insights into the world of security and provides the most comprehensive information needed to meet regulations and overcome industry challenges," he further added.

