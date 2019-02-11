Kacey Musgraves wins Album of the Year at 2019 Grammys

Country won Abum of the Year award for her critically acclaimed, genre-bending record "Golden Hour".

defeated H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Drake, Black Panther: The Album (various artists), Post Malone, Cardi B and to win the biggest award of the ceremony.

The album was co-produced by Musgraves, Ian Fitchuk, and

She also took home awards for best country album, best country song and best country solo performance.

"It was unbelievable to be even in a category with such gigantic albums ... it's really crazy. But I'm very thankful. Art is really thriving and it's been really beautiful to see that. I would have nothing without songs. To me, it's just all about the songs," said in her acceptance speech.

The 30-year-old won two in 2014 for best country album for 'Same Trailer Different Park' and best country song for 'Merry go round'.

The last country LP to win Album of the Year came in 2010, with Taylor Swift's ' Fearless'.

This marked since the expanded nominee fields for major awards from five artistes to eight.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)