Kacey Musgraves wins Album of the Year at 2019 Grammys

Country singer Kacey Musgraves won the 2019 Grammy Abum of the Year award for her critically acclaimed, genre-bending record "Golden Hour".
Musgraves defeated H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Drake, Black Panther: The Album (various artists), Post Malone, Cardi B and Janelle Monae to win the biggest award of the ceremony.
The album was co-produced by Musgraves, Ian Fitchuk, and Daniel Tashian.
She also took home awards for best country album, best country song and best country solo performance.
"It was unbelievable to be even in a category with such gigantic albums ... it's really crazy. But I'm very thankful. Art is really thriving and it's been really beautiful to see that. I would have nothing without songs. To me, it's just all about the songs," Musgraves said in her acceptance speech.
The 30-year-old singer won two Grammys in 2014 for best country album for 'Same Trailer Different Park' and best country song for 'Merry go round'.
The last country LP to win Album of the Year came in 2010, with Taylor Swift's ' Fearless'.
This marked the first Grammys since the Recording Academy expanded nominee fields for major awards from five artistes to eight.
