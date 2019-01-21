Attempt to murder case against Cong MLA who 'attacked'

A case of attempt to murder was registered Monday against MLA J N in connection with the alleged brawl with lawmaker colleague at a resort near here, police said.

The case was registered based on a complaint by Singh, who has been hospitalised for injury suffered in the brawl late Saturday night.

Singh and Ganesh, both from district, had a heated argument and came to blows at the resort where the MLAs were herded together amid alleged poaching attempt by the BJP.

Sources at the private hospital where Singh had been admitted had said Sunday he has "a black eye and suffered blunt injuries."



leaders had Sunday given conflicting versions about the brawl.

D K Shivakumar had denied Singh had been assaulted and claimed all the Congress MLAs were united, while and former said the scuffle was related to some business issue and had nothing to do with politics.

"Someone has misled. There was no fracas. There was no incident of smashing of bottle (on Singh's head). It is all fake Everyone is together. The entire Congress is united," Shivakumar had said.

is among the disgruntled Congress MLAs who was reportedly in touch with other dissidents in the party and on the BJP's radar in its alleged toppling game.

According to the FIR, besides attempt to murder, has been charged with causing grievous injuries and giving threats.

Singh alleged that on Saturday night when he had dinner and was on the way to his room, Ganesh waylaid him.

According to the FIR, Singh said in his complaint that Ganesh was upset with him for not helping him financially during the assembly elections.

The argument had broken out after Ganesh alleged that Singhs nephew had threatened him to finish him off politically.

Hurling invectives, Ganesh then allegedly assaulted him with a stick and a pot.

Ganesh rammed Singh's against the wall and as the latter fell on the ground, he started kicking him in the stomach and face. He asked for a pistol to eliminate him, Singh said in his complaint.

Singh further stated in his complaint that his life and that of his family members was in danger and sought police protection and appropriate action against the accused.

