Kargil war veteran case: Three FIRs lodged against retired cop

Three separate FIRs have been lodged against a retired policeman, who had verified the documents and recorded the statement of Mohammad Sanaullah, a former Army officer, declared a "foreigner" and lodged in a detention centre in Assam, officials said on Monday.

The complaints were filed against retired of the Border Police at the station by three persons, whose names appeared as witnesses in Sanaullah's statement, they said.

Mohammad Kuran Ali, and alleged in the FIRs that Das, who was investigating Sanaullah's case, did not call them for giving any statement or sign on any document as witnesses, in-charge of the station told

The three also claimed that they came to know that they were made witnesses to Sanaullah's statement from the social media, he said.

The police had registered three cases against Das under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Barman said.

Sanaullah, who had won a president's medal, was declared a "foreigner" by the Foreigners Tribunal, Kamrup, following a case registered in 2008 after his name was listed as a "D" (doubtful) voter.

After the verdict of the tribunal, Sanaullah, a resident of Kolohikash village in district, was lodged in a detention camp in Goalpara.

The three persons, in their complaints, also said Sanaullah was a genuine Indian citizen and was being "harassed by the Border Police, which has conspired to declare him a doubtful voter".

Sanaullah's said when the heard the case, the retired Army personnel was deployed in and had not given any statement in court.

The Kargil war veteran's family members have decided to file a case in the against the Border Police and Das for allegedly conspiring to declare Sanaullah a "foreigner".

