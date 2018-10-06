JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

BCCI may haul up Vijay, Karun for publicly airing views on selection rules
Business Standard

Karnataka CM takes up Rs 11.3 bn in cereal-purchase claims with Centre

The dues are for a period from 2006-07 to 2015-16, an official statement said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

HD Kumaraswamy, Karnataka CM, Karnataka Legislature, COALITION GOVERNMENT, CHIEF MINISTER OF KARNATAKA, CONGRESS PARTY, Janata Dal (secular), JD(S), State governments of India,Karnataka Legislative Assembly,H. D. Kumaraswamy,Bandeppa Kashempur,H. D.
Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo: @amitmalviya)

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Saturday met Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan to discuss the pending claims of Rs 11.27 billion towards the expenditure incurred for the procurement of cereals and coarse grains.

The dues are for a period from 2006-07 to 2015-16, an official statement said.

"Paddy, White Jowar, Ragi and Maize are procured in the state. The expenditure on government procurement is reimbursed by the food department," it said.

Therefore, the department has been instructed to hold video conference with the state officials every Friday to ensure timely settlement of pending claims, which will save time and help the state government for getting the dues as early as possible, it said.

Officials of the food department assured that the state government will be reimbursed approximately Rs 4.50 billion of expenditure within a week of receiving the revised demand letter for the claims related to the year 2015-16, it added.

They also assured that remaining pending claims will also be resolved on war footing.
First Published: Sat, October 06 2018. 19:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements