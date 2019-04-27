Infosys turns barren campus land into rain forest in Karnataka

Global software major has transformed a barren land into a rain forest in its 360-acre sprawling campus in Karnataka's port city on the

"As part of our commitment to conservation for creating a better world for present and future, we have decided to make our campus to be intrinsically green," said a in a video that depicts the metamorphosis of a dry land into a green forest.

As safeguarding nature is a fundamental responsibility of everyone, the company decided to make its campus intrinsically green.

"We believe whatever we strive to do has to be done with due respect to what surrounds us. When we built the campus over a decade ago, we promised to transform the vast land into a living rain forest".

Through rainwater harvesting, the IT behemoth made water walk through the campus and not run out of it.

The port city, about 350 km west of Bengaluru, receives about 80-100 inch rainfall every year during the south-west monsoon from June to September.

"We planted native trees in high densities from an open exposed landscape and let nature take its own course. As a result, the campus has become a home amidst a forest, with trees that are so rare and wildlife that flourishes as in a pristine rain forest.

The water the company has strived hard to preserve has returned to flow through the campus and goes even into the neighbourhood.

The campus is located about 20km from the city centre at Kamblapadavu in Bantwal local body near Pajeeru hamlet.

