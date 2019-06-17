Claims against RCom swell to Rs 57,382 cr; Rel ADAG cos among claimants

Claims against Communications (RCom) have risen to Rs 57,382.5 crore with new entities, including some Anil Group companies, joining the creditors' list, according to a regulatory filing.

Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) Pardeep Kumar Sethi, however, admitted dues of Rs 30 crore out of fresh claims of Rs 8,189 crore, taking admitted claims so far to Rs 49,223.88 crore, RCom said in the filing.

ADA Group firms account for Rs 7,000.63 crore of fresh claims against the group firm RCom.

The filing said the fresh claims except for admitted dues have been put for verification.

Reliance ADAG firm Services Limited has submitted claim of Rs 3,368.95 crore, 1,291.71 crore and Enterprise Limited of Rs 2,336.22 crore and Bermuda-based has made claim of Rs 3.75 crore.

The admitted none of the claims and marked the entire amount for verification.

Shubh Holdings Pte Ltd, CQS Asian Opportunities Master Fund Limited and have joined the new list of creditors with claims of Rs 400.26 crore, Rs 135.04 crore and Rs 100.11 crore respectively.

The list shows that (CDB) claimed dues of Rs 9,863.89 crore and the has admitted the entire claim.

The also admitted full claims made by (Rs 4,758 crore), (Rs 3,356.44 crore), (Rs 2,130.23 crore), ICBC (Rs 1,832.89 crore), (Rs 1,225.19 crore), and (Rs 1,126.87 crore), among several others.

submitted a claim of Rs 4,905.37 crore but IRP admitted Rs 4,714.52 crore and set aside Rs 190.85 crore for verification. Among lead lenders, placed a claim of Rs 2,707.67 crore but IRP admitted Rs 2,531.87.

Last month, as many as 41 creditors submitted total claims of Rs 49,193.46 crore and IRP admitted more than 95 per cent of the amount as dues.

