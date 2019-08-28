Kashmir an internal issue, no room for Pak to intervene, says Rahul Gandhi

-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that Kashmir is India's internal issue and there is no room for Pakistan or any other country to intervene.
He said this is despite the fact that he disagreed with the government on many issues.
The Congress leader also said that violence in Kashmir is instigated by Pakistan.
"I disagree with this Govt. on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India's internal issue and there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it," he said on Twitter.
"There is violence in Jammu & Kashmir. There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world," he added.
