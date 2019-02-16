4 arrested for making objectionable remarks on Pulwama attack

The Police on Saturday arrested four people for allegedly making objectionable comments in connection with the terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Three of them -- a man from Ballia, a person from district and a first-year student of a private college here -- were arrested for making the remarks on and another from Siddarthanagar for allegedly raising pro- slogans at a meeting and then posting it on

Police in Ballia registered a case against a man under provisions of the (IT) Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after his post supporting the attack on went viral.

"Ravi Prakash Maurya, who claims to be a supporter on Facebook, has allegedly extended support to the act of the person accused of attacking the CRPF jawans in He expressed pride over the incident and also paid tribute," of Police said.

"Maurya's post went viral today, and the police immediately acted by registering a case under IT Act and the IPC against him. He has been arrested," Singh said



In Lucknow, a first year bachelors of arts student was arrested by police for allegedly making derogatory statements pertaining to the attack.

Rajab Khan, a student of city private college, was arrested on Saturday from his house here for "making derogatory remarks pertaining to the incident, and then he also tried to justify them on the social media", (SHO), Hussainganj, said.

He said a case has been registered against him under the IT Act and the IPC



The principal of the college informed that the student has been expelled.

In a tweet, the police said a person has been arrested for allegedly making objectionable remarks on in connection with the Pulwama attack.

"Mohammad Osama, a resident under station (of district) has been arrested for making objectionable remarks vis-a-vis the Pulwama incident. A case has been registered against him under the IT Act and IPC," the said in a tweet on Saturday.

The statement was made on the Thursday evening, police said.

In Uttar Pradesh's district, one person was arrested for allegedly raising pro- slogans and posting the same on Facebook, police said.

at station told PTI, "On Friday, when a meeting was organised in Bansi area of the district to mourn the death of the CRPF jawans, raised Zindabad slogans."



"When people tried to make him understand he should not to do so, he hurled abuses, and later posted the same comment on social media," he said.

He was arrested on Saturday, and a case has been registered against him under IT Act and IPC, the said.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, at least 40 (CRPF) personnel were killed and many injured on Thursday when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

In Shahjahanpur, a case was registered against a youth for writing 'Hindustan Murdabaad' in a post and posting a photograph of some people burning the national flag, a said.

"The case was registered against a youth, identified as Mohammed Farhan Khan, for writing 'Hindustan Murdabaad' in a Facebook post and posting a photograph of some people burning the national flag," of Police, City, said.

The youth, hails from the Shahjahanpur's Sadar Bazaar area, and efforts are on to arrest him, he said.

In state capital Lucknow, the BJP's said, "It is very unfortunate that on one hand jawans are sacrificing their lives for the safety and security of the country, while on the other, there are some people who are eulogising Pakistan, while they are staying in "



The has initiated strict action against such persons, he said



"It is also unfortunate that in the past, such persons used to get political patronage, but under the of Yogi Adityanath, there is no room for mercy for such people," Tripathi said.

