JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

PM says judiciary has struck balance between development and environment
Business Standard

Kejriwal, Sisodia may not accompany Melania Trump during Delhi school visit

Kejriwal and Sisodia were also to brief the US First Lady about the "happiness curriculum" introduced by the AAP government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP, Manish Sisodiya
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodiya releasing the Aam Admi Party Manifesto for upcoming Delhi Assembly polls in New Delhi. Photo: DALIP KUMAR

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia are unlikely to be present when US First Lady Melania Trump visits a Delhi government-run school in the national capital on February 25, according to sources.

As per the original schedule, both Kejriwal and Sisodia were to accompany Melania Trump during her visit to the school, people familiar with the matter said.

Kejriwal and Sisodia were also to brief the US First Lady about the "happiness curriculum" introduced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, sources said.

When contacted, a US embassy spokesperson referred the query on the matter to the Delhi government.

There was no immediate reaction from the Delhi government.

US President Donald Trump, accompanied by wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushnerand a high-level delegation, will arrive in Ahmedabad around noon on February 24 for a less than 36-hour-long trip to India.

From Ahmedabad, the delegation will travel to Agra before arriving at the national capital for the main leg of the visit.
First Published: Sat, February 22 2020. 13:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU