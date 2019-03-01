Kejriwal welcomes Abhinandan's return to India, says hero finally walks back

Lauding him as a hero, welcomed the return of on Friday, and praised his bravery and the courage of his family.

"The hero finally walks back. A grateful nation salutes Wing Abhinandan. You are an inspiration for all of us," he tweeted.

"Welcome back Wing Abhinandan. I salute your bravery and the courage of your family. is proud of you," said in another tweet.

Wing returned home from on Friday to a hero's welcome, two days after he was captured following a dogfight when his was shot down.

Pakistani officials handed over Varthaman to Indian officials, including from the IAF, at the Attari-Wagah Border.

Delhi also lauded him and called him a "lion of 'Bharat Mata'".

" Wing Commander Abhinadan! Jai Hind! Bharat Maa ke Sher," he tweeted in Hindi and posted a screen-grab of him from a TV channel.

